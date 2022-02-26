Get ready for spring with Rachio 3 HomeKit smart sprinkler systems from $160, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Rachio 3 8-zone HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Controller for $159.99 Prime shipped. Also available in a 16-zone configuration at $199.99. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells the 8-zone for $205 right now and our last mention was $180 back in November. Today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen since Prime Day when it fell to $142.50. The Rachio 3 turns just about any sprinkler system and makes it smart, adding compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. You’ll also be able to check in on, change settings, and start watering from a mobile app as well. Rachio doesn’t just bring voice control to your sprinkler system, but also helps you save money and water. This comes from the brand’s “weather intelligence plus” which will automatically skip “unnecessary watering” thanks to rain, wind, freeze, and other skip functions. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for the Rachio R3e, which can be picked up for $132 at Amazon right now. While it doesn’t have HomeKit compatibility, you’ll find the rest of the features are pretty on-par with the Rachio 3 that’s discounted above.

Further upgrade your outdoor space with the meross 3-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug that’s on sale for $21 from its normal $37 going rate, making this one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time at Amazon. This will make it quite easy to automate various outdoor gear, including lighting, heaters, water fountains, and more.

More on the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill. App Compatibility-iOS 10.3+ and Android 4.4+; subject to change. Mobile app is required to connect the controller to Wi-Fi. Web app available on most browsers. Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

