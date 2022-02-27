Prepare for spring cleaning with the ThisWorx Car Vacuum for $22, a new low

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. With a list price of $38, this 42% discount marks the lowest price Amazon has offered this vacuum cleaner for. Powered by a 12V car plug, this vacuum features a 2 reusable piece filter. One of the nice things about this vacuum is the inclusion of different attachments. These include a long hose nozzle, a narrow short nozzle, and a brush nozzle. This means you’ll be able to clean just about anywhere without leaving any crumbs behind. The built-in LED on the main unit will help you see in those dark corners of your car while cleaning.

While you’re checking out the ThisWorx car vacuum, you can also take a look at the Armor All Car Cleaning and Leather Wipes for $9. These cleaning wipes will help you in cleaning up any spills or messes. Life can be messy, be prepared with these wipes! The leather wipes will help clean, condition, and protect the leather inside your car. Both of these wipes come in moisture-locking containers to keep the wipes fresh for a long time to come.

Be sure to check out some other deals on car accessories like this Belkin MagSafe Air Vent Car Charger for $36! Attaching to an air vent in your car, you’ll be able to charge your phone while keeping it at a comfortable viewing location. We’re also tracking deals on other phone accessories from $5!

ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

Interior car cleaning kit includes 3 attachments (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle) for detailing, carry bag, and a filter cleaning brush. Must have car accessories for women or men; these gadgets will keep the interior cute and tidy.

A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.6 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

