Save on Vital Proteins supplements and protein starting at $10, today only

Today only, as part of the Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Vital Proteins Woman’s Multivitamin Gummies for $10.37 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. Recently listed for $13, this 20% marks the lowest price we’ve seen this multivitamin offered for. Containing 90 gummies, this supply will last you 45 days. This multivitamin includes Vitamin C and B, Zinc, Selenium, Thiamin, Chromium, and Iodine. These all work together to support your immune health, metabolism, and help give an energy boost! Check out other deals on Vital Proteins products below!

More Vital Proteins deals:

Collagen Peptides,20 oz $31 (Reg. $50)

(Reg. $50) Marine Collagen Peptides,7.8 oz $24.50 (Reg. $39)

(Reg. $39) Collagen Gummies,120-ct $12 (Reg. 20)

(Reg. 20) Collagen Pills (Type I, III),360-ct $25 (Reg. $41)

(Reg. $41) Collagen Peptides (Type I, III) Travel packs,20-ct $27 (Reg. $37)

(Reg. $37) Beauty Collagen Peptides for Women,7.8 oz $18 (Reg. $27)

(Reg. $27) Protein Powder,1.72 lb $18 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Beef Gelatin,16.4 oz $19.50 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Matcha Collagen Peptides Powder,12 oz $26 (Reg. $53)

If you’re in the market for some new cooking gear, check out this deal on a 6-quart Instant Pot for $75. With the Instant Pot, you can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and more! The touchscreen on the front allows for easy control of the device while cooking.

Vital Proteins Woman’s Multivitamin Gummies features:

Women’s Multi Gummies is a supplement that comes in a delicious raspberry flavor with a unique blend of vitamins and minerals to support your wellness.

Empower your wellness routine with every bite, courtesy of our raspberry-flavored Women’s Multi Gummies. Delicious gummy combine with essential vitamins, these gummies make multi-tasking easy.

Just take 2 Women’s Multi Gummies each day at anytime, as part of your daily wellness regimen. Do not exceed 4 gummies per day.

