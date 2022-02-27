Save up to 80% off Amazon Kindle eBooks, today only

Today only, as part of the Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a variety of eBooks at discounts up to 80%. As soon as you purchase an eBook, you can begin reading on practically any device! Switching between devices? No problem, Kindle will remember where you left off so you can pick right back up. You’ll find eBooks from many different genres in this sale, including thrillers, fiction, romance, teen and young adult, and more! Check out our top picks below.

Top eBook Picks:

While these are our top picks, there are many more books that you can check out here. Be sure to also take a look at this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook Freebies. Prime members get an opportunity to read new Kindle eBooks before they’re released, and for free! February is almost over so be sure to jump on these! Be on the lookout for a new drop of Amazon First Reads coming up in March! While you can read these eBooks anywhere, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite 5 is a great way to read them. Check out our review here.

