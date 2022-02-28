Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: BADLAND, Hidden Folks, One Deck Dungeon, more

Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Just be sure to take a quick look at the 1-day Apple TV 4K price drop as well as this deal on the just-released Beats Fit Pro while you’re at it. Today’s collection of discounted games and apps is headlined by titles like the Apple award-winning BADLAND, Hidden Folks, One Deck Dungeon, QuestLord, iWriter, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BADLAND: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: QuestLord: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Aeon’s End: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Manual Camera – Full Controls: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 + $559 in FREE Mac apps: from $50

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EvoCreo: Pocket Monsters Like: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AddMe: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

All profits from This War of Mine will go to the “Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support the victims of war in Ukraine” on all platforms. More details here.

iOS Universal: sEGments by Elliott Garage: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Parkinson’s LifeKit: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MT : Browser & File Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on BADLAND:

Fly and survive through the Game of the Year -winning action adventure BADLAND. BADLAND is an award-winning atmospheric side-scrolling action adventure platformer set in a gorgeous forest full of various inhabitants, trees and flowers. Although the forest appears to be right out of a beautiful fairy tale, there’s something terribly wrong. The player controls one of the forest dwellers to find out what’s going on, and discovers an astonishing number of imaginative traps and obstacles on the way.

