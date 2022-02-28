Celebrate Pokémon Day 2022 with a giant Snorlax Bean Bag Chair down at $120 (20% off)

After the official reveal of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we have the perfect pocket monster collectible to rest on while you await the 2022 release date. GameStop is now offering 10% off $75 or 20% off purchases of $125 on a selection of collectibles. That means you can score the official giant Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find at 20% off the going rate. As we mentioned previously, there are some smaller options and knock-offs on Amazon for less, but if you want the real thing, this is as good as it gets. This official Pokémon Company-licensed bean bag chair is 2-feet by 4-feet of giant adorable Snorlax for your collection. It is made of 100% polyester an dis filled with cotton, a polyester fiber mix, and polystyrene balls. Rated 4+ stars at GameStop. More deals and details below.

You can browse through the rest of the eligible collectibles in today’s GameStop sale right here. You’ll find everything from additional Pokémon gear to Star Wars characters, DC figures, and much more. Everything ships free in orders over $35 and remember to add them to your cart to scope out the discounted price.

While it seems like Pokémon Legends: Arceus just released, we have already gotten details on the next mainline releases in the franchise with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Over the weekend as part of Pokémon Day 2022, The Pokémon Company dished up a series of announcements on what to expect from the upcoming releases. You can get a closer look at the Gen 9 titles in our coverage from yesterday.

Give your home a pop of style with your favorite characters! After a long day you can snuggle up to the Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair. Anyone that knows this gentle giant understands that sleeping is its favorite pastime. In this world of nothing but go-go-go, we often feel like Snorlax is more our speed. At almost 4 feet head to toe and over 2 feet across, this sleepy Pokémon is perfect for your dorm room, your den, or your bedroom.

