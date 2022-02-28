Cold Steel’s Recon 1 tactical folding pocket knife falls to Amazon low at $80 (Save 20%)



Amazon is offering the Cold Steel Recon 1 Tactical Folding Pocket Knife for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $100 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This knife is made from “exceptional” CPM-S35VN steel, which is “very tough and durable.” It’s able to hold a razor sharp edge for a long time, as well. The scales are made from G-10 and are also quite durable, comfortable, and secure. The TriAd locking mechanism is secure as well, ensuring that your knife won’t collapse when being used. Keep reading for additional information.

My personal go-to for a pocket knife is the Civivi Elementum with a D2 blade. Right now you can pick one of those up for $50 on Amazon, making it a solid choice at an additional $30 discount compared to today’s lead deal.

Curious why I chose Civivi for my pocket knife? Well, I’ve detailed all of the reasons why I chose it and what other EDC gear I keep on me at various times right here. Whether you need a multitool, knife, or something else, our roundup has all the best products to pick up to outfit your EDC before we fully head into spring.

More on the Cold Steel Recon 1 Tactical Folding Pocket Knife:

The Recon 1 is a popular knife with Military and Law Enforcement Personnel, Fire and Rescue crews and civilians and is trusted to perform in even the toughest jobs and the most taxing conditions

Features exceptional CPM-S35VN steel, which is very tough and durable, highly corrosion resistant, and able to take and hold a fine razor sharp edge; Commonly used steel in high-end, superior quality custom knives

Tough and durable G-10 handle material provides a secure and comfortable grip in all conditions

