Crocs Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off clogs, sneakers, sandals, more

Crocs Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off select styles of clogs, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. A standout from this sale is the Classic Clogs that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $50. These clogs are available in several color options and the slip-on design are highly convenient. They’re also waterproof, cushioned, flexible, and great for everyday wear. With over 26,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Crocs customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

