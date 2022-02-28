ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver set is a must for at-home electronics repairs, now $12

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code TPPAP4QI at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Down from $17, today’s deal is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked this year and comes within $3 of our last mention from September of last year. Ready to deliver the ability to take apart most of the electronics in your home, you’ll find screwdriver tips for many applications included here. This is one of my go-to screwdriver sets when doing repairs of computers or new PC builds for me, and I absolutely love it. Plus, the handy organizer will keep all the bits within reach and easy to find. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to pick up iFixit Anti-Static Project Tray to keep your screws and small parts nice and organized during a repair. Available on Amazon for $7 right now, this is a great way to expand your repair abilities if you already own a screwdriver kit. Plus, with the multiple sizes of compartments available, you’ll find places for small screws, batteries, and even a larger area for your screwdriver itself.

Speaking of doing work on your own electronics, did you see that CORSAIR’s LPX 16GB kit of DDR4 RAM is on sale right now? Marking a new Amazon low, the CL14 set is ready to give your gaming setup an upgrade or maybe jumpstart a new system all-together at $108.

More on the ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set:

60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair most of laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics. With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need. A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!