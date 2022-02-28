Razer’s Enki gaming chair sees first discount of $50 off to a new low at $350

Amazon is offering the Razer Enki Gaming Chair for $349.99 shipped. Down from $399, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked. This chair is designed for “all-day gaming” thanks to its 110-degree shoulder arches and wide seat. There’s a built-in lumbar arch as well to help you stay comfortable even during long gaming sessions. The 3D armrests can adjust in height, angle, as well as move forwards or backwards. Plus, the memory foam head cushion gives you a comfy place to rest your noggin while gaming. Check out our announcement coverage for more details then head below for additional information.

Ditch the Razer namesake and instead pick up the Homall gaming chair on Amazon for $95 once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it might not be of the same caliber as the Razer above, but it still delivers a solid upgrade from a bargain chair that you might already own. Plus, it still has a gaming aesthetic and design that will fit into your setup with ease.

Don’t forget about the other PC gaming deals that we’re tracking right now, like the ASUS ROG S 1080p60 webcam at $84.50. On top of that, there’s the MSI workstation laptop for $229 off and CORSAIR’s K100 programmable keyboard discounted to $190.

More on the Razer Enki Gaming Chair:

Designed for All-Day Gaming: 110-degree shoulder arches and wide 54-cm seat base ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons

Built-in Lumbar Arch: Feel less fatigued over long periods with the lumbar curve that gently supports your lower back and encourages sitting in a neutral position

Optimized Cushion Density: Unparalleled comfort with a softer seat base for a cushier feel and a firmer seat backing for solid support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!