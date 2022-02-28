Sennheiser GSX 1000 gaming headphone amp/sound card at new low of $130 (Save $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sennheiser GSX 1000 Gaming Headphone Amp and Sound Card for $129.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells the same amp for $230 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This amp is designed to work with your gaming setup to deliver high-quality audio to your existing headphones. You can have up to four customized sound settings and use the LED touch panel to switch between them depending on whether you’re on headphones, speakers, or in various apps. You can also adjust the sidetone in your headset, choosing how much (if any) of your voice is piped back into the headset. Keep reading for more.

Now, you could instead opt for the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset with HyperX USB Amp for $101 at Amazon. While this pair does offer both the amp and headphones, instead of just an amp, it’s not quite as feature-packed as today’s lead deal. You won’t have sidetone control or four quick settings to choose from, notably, along with losing out on the EQ settings that Sennheiser offers.

Don’t forget that for casual listening, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 are currently seeing a rare discount to $225.50 from its normal $250 going rate. Sure, the $25 in savings doesn’t sound like much, but when you consider these headphones haven’t gone on sale much at all, you’ll realize how notable this discount is.

More on the Sennheiser GSX 1000 Gaming Headphone Amp:

Binaural Rendering Engine With 7.1 Surround – The Proprietary High-Tech Audio Engine Delivers Exceptional Spatial Awareness And Positional Game Audio. Delivers The Game Audio Details And Positional Audio Cues.

Quick Setting Changes – Save Up To 4 Customized Sound Settings On The Led Touch Panel That Allows One-Touch Mode Switch, Also Between Headphone And Speaker Listening And Make Fast Adjustments With A Large Aluminum Volume Ring

Eq Settings – Get Precise Control Of Your Game Audio With A Dedicated Dac Chip And Eq Presets. Specially Attuned Audio Presets For Competitive Gaming Focus And Balance Sound Frequencies Where They Are Needed

