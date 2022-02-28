Add this Super Mario game board tin to your collection for $11 (New Amazon low, Reg. $17)

Amazon is now offering the USAOPOLY Super Mario Checkers & Tic-Tac-Toe Collector’s Game Set Tin for $10.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Macy’s with additional shipping fees. Regularly $17, this is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. At this price, just the tin it comes in might be worth it for Mushroom Kingdom collectors. However, it does include a double-sided checkers and tic-tac-toe game board inside alongside 12 Mario and 12 Bowser checker pieces. “Power up your collection of Super Mario toys with this spin on a classic game of checkers and tic-tac-toe.” More details below.

More on the USAOPOLY Super Mario Collector’s Game Set:

Super Mario Checkers and Bowser Tic Tac Toe features the Mushroom Kingdom’s ultimate hero and villain in this fun twist on two classic strategy games! Leave the capturing up to Super Mario and Bowser as players jump, collect, and “King” their custom game pieces across a double-sided game board, also used to play Tic-Tac-Toe! Ages 6+

