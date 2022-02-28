Upgrade your PC with CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB 3600MHz RAM at a new low of $108

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3600MHz CL14 for $107.99 shipped. Normally priced around $129, this 16% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon offer this memory kit for. Optimized for AMD processors, the LPX 3600MHz 16GB kit is designed to fit in tight spaces. Ever wanted a compact, low-profile computer? This is the memory for you. The two sticks of RAM included means you’ll be able to run your memory in the dual-channel mode for even more performance. This memory kit is sure to bring a boost to your PC.

If you don’t need quite as performant memory, CORSAIR still has you covered with its Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3600MHz CL18 kit for $70. The primary difference between these kits is the latency of the memory chips. CL14 has a lower latency than CL18 chips which means higher performance and snappier responses. If you’re on a tight budget, then this is the memory kit for you.

Want to get into streaming? ASUS has its ROG Eye S webcam for $84.50. This is the first time we’ve seen this webcam discounted since its release. Capturing 1080p60 video, this camera has face AutoExposure technology to keep you looking sharp at all times! Looking to upgrade your storage? Check out these deals on Seagate FireCuda 530 M.2 SSDs starting at $120! Compatible with PCIe Gen 4 speeds and PS5-ready, you’ll have lightning-fast access to your storage!

CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB0 DDR4 3600MHz CL14 Kit features:

VENGEANCE LPX is optimized for wide compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD DDR4 motherboards

A low-profile height of just 34mm ensures that VENGEANCE LPX even fits in most small-form-factor builds

A solid aluminum heatspreader efficiently dissipates heat from each module so that they consistently run at high clock speeds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!