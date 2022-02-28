Step into current-gen. gaming with a rare $50 price drop on Xbox Series S at $250 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S for $249.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $300 and currently fetching $299 at Amazon, this is a solid $50 off the current-generation all-digital Xbox, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, $15 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. If you or a friend are looking to get into the current-generation machines still, this is a solid bet with a rare price drop attached. We are also tracking the Fortnite and Rocket League bundle at $269.99 via eBay Daily Deals, but the standard issue model above at $250 is the best option right now. It includes everything you would normally get with Series S like the 512GB of storage, a wireless Microsoft controller, the HDMI cable, and more. Head below for additional details.

While Series S has been a lot easier to get a hold of than the Series X flagship, it is rare to see a solid $50 price drop like this. If you’re thinking about bringing one home, there’s no telling when we might see another solid offer from a trusted dealer with Prime shipping like today’s featured deal again.

We are also still tracking Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Wireless Controller down at $140 shipped. This one is compatible with all previous- and current-generation machines as well as PC with customizable button mapping, interchangeable thumbsticks, and more. You can get all of the details on this offer and its $40 price drop right here.

More on Xbox Series S:

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately or included when you choose Xbox All Access), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Minecraft Dungeons

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!