Amazon offers 25% off 6-packs of Softsoap pump bottles in various scents ($0.69 each)

Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap for $4.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on various scents: Fresh Breeze, Milk and Honey, Aquarium, and Aloe Vera. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and cancel the sub after your order ships on each listing page. Regularly $6, this is 25% off the going rate at Amazon, or about $0.69 per bottle, and a great time to stock up. Softsoap is a paraben and phthalate-free formula with biodegradable cleaning ingredients that comes in a recyclable, pump-action bottle. Great for the kitchen, bathroom, and more, now’s a great time to score a few different scents for the whole house or office. More detials below.

While you might have to provide your own pump bottles, Amazon’s 56-ounce bulk Solimo Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap Bottle comes in at just under $4.50. That’s quite a bit more soap than the 6-pack above for just a few cents more. Again, it comes in large squeeze bottle, but if you already have a dispenser it is a more affordable route to take.

While we are talking about home essentials and the like, be sure to dive into our coverage of Target’s Hearth & Hand’s 4th anniversary spring collection. Loaded with home decor items, area rugs, furniture, greenery pieces, and more, everything starts at just $2 and you can get a closer look alongside additional details in our coverage from late last month right here. Hit up our home goods guide for additional deals.

More on the Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap:

Light, fresh scented liquid hand soap

Wash hands often for good hand hygiene.Paraben free and formulated without phthalates

Rich lathering soap that leaves hands feeling soft

Dermatologist tested, gentle on hands

Pack of six, 7.5 fluid Ounce (Total of 45 fluid ounce)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!