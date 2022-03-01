Amazon offers 25% off 6-packs of Softsoap pump bottles in various scents ($0.69 each)

Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap for $4.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on various scents: Fresh Breeze, Milk and Honey, Aquarium, and Aloe Vera. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and cancel the sub after your order ships on each listing page. Regularly $6, this is 25% off the going rate at Amazon, or about $0.69 per bottle, and a great time to stock up. Softsoap is a paraben and phthalate-free formula with biodegradable cleaning ingredients that comes in a recyclable, pump-action bottle. Great for the kitchen, bathroom, and more, now’s a great time to score a few different scents for the whole house or office. More detials below.
While you might have to provide your own pump bottles, Amazon’s 56-ounce bulk Solimo Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap Bottle comes in at just under $4.50. That’s quite a bit more soap than the 6-pack above for just a few cents more. Again, it comes in large squeeze bottle, but if you already have a dispenser it is a more affordable route to take.
While we are talking about home essentials and the like, be sure to dive into our coverage of Target’s Hearth & Hand’s 4th anniversary spring collection. Loaded with home decor items, area rugs, furniture, greenery pieces, and more, everything starts at just $2 and you can get a closer look alongside additional details in our coverage from late last month right here. Hit up our home goods guide for additional deals.
More on the Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap:
- Light, fresh scented liquid hand soap
- Wash hands often for good hand hygiene.Paraben free and formulated without phthalates
- Rich lathering soap that leaves hands feeling soft
- Dermatologist tested, gentle on hands
- Pack of six, 7.5 fluid Ounce (Total of 45 fluid ounce)
