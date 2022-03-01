Check out the NETGEAR Nighthawk Advanced Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $192, a 23% savings

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Advanced Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $192.03 shipped. Normally around $250, this 23% discount is quickly approaching the lowest price we’ve seen this system offered for. Coming with a router and two satellites, this mesh system can comfortably cover 4,500-square feet and can support up to 25 devices without network performance issues. See speeds up to 1.8Gb/s and expand coverage by 1,500-square feet per additional satellite. Setup is a breeze with the Nighthawk app; you can change Wi-Fi settings and monitor network usage. Both the router and satellites each have a singular gigabit Ethernet port for connecting TVs, computers, and more. Learn more below!

The previously mentioned additional satellites are NETGEAR’s MS60 satellites for $128 shipped. Easily set up the additional satellites using the Nighthawk app! While these stations are designed to sit on a desk or table, you can grab one of these Aobelieve Wall Mounts for $18. Made from black acrylic, these wall mounts come with the screws required to install the mounts. Save space on your desk by picking up one of these mounts!

With this new mesh system, you’ll have seamless coverage throughout your home. Utilize this great coverage by checking out our smart home hub to see all the latest deals in smart home technology. Ranging from security cameras to smart lights, we’ve got you covered!

NETGEAR Nighthawk Advanced Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Simultaneously stream movies, games, video calls or transfer files at 1.8Gbps WiFi speed. Works with existing and new WiFi 6 devices like iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10

The world’s leading cybersecurity protects all your home devices from virus, malware, and data theft and includes a 90-day subscription

1.5GHz quad-core processor, OFDMA, 1024-QAM, and Beamforming technologies. Supports WPA3 wireless security protocol. Includes SSID, Guest WiFi access, DoS, VPN and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!