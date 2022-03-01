elago’s AirPods 3 Armor Case with carabiner now $7.50 for limited time at Amazon (25% off)

Today only, Amazon is now offering the elago AirPods 3 Solid Armor Case from $7.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal, which means you only have another ten hours or until stock runs out to grab it at the discounted price. Regularly $10 directly from elago and more recently in the $9 range at Amazon, this is up to nearly 25% off the going rate, about $1.50 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. This wireless charging-friendly cover provides some additional protection for your AirPods 3 case with a carbon fiber design and reinforced corners. It also comes with the carabiner clip you see in the image so you can attach it to your bag or wherever else you might want it. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below.

A more affordable option comes by way of the BRG Soft Silicone Protective Case at under $6 Prime shipped. This one is designed for Apple AIrPods 3 and also includes carabiner clip with your purchase at another $1.50 under today’s lead deal. We aren’t as familiar with this brand, but it is a solid alternative that will cost you even less.

If you’re looking for soothing more unique for your AirPods Pro, we are also still tracking the Oakywood felt and microfiber AirPods cases from $23. This rare price drop knocks 48% off the going rate for one of the lowest totals we have tracked yet. Get more details in our hands-on review and be sure to check out the brand’s all-wood AirPods 3 cases that dropped earlier this year.

More on the elago AirPods 3 Armor Case:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

SOLID ARMOR DESIGN HELPS PROTECT YOUR charging case by providing INCREDIBLE DROP PROTECTION! PROTECT your device WITHOUT THE BULK and have ACCESS TO ALL FUNCTIONS of your charging case – like WIRELESS CHARGING.

PREMIUM TPU MATERIAL PROTECTS YOUR charging case from everday use, including DIRT, OIL, SCRATCHES AND DROPS. Carabiner is INCLUDED so that you can HANG the case from your backpack, purse, pants, etc.

