Etekcity’s infrared thermometer is discounted to $22.50 at Amazon (Reg. $38)

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Infrared Thermometer for $22.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. For comparison, you’d normally pay $38 for this thermometer and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This non-contact infrared thermometer is perfect for measuring the temperature of a meal on the grill, your walls, a car, or anything else really. It can measure temperatures ranging from -50F to 1,022F, or 50C to 550C. It also features dual lasers and less than a 500ms response time to ensure quick and accurate readings. Head below for more.

If you’re not interested in an infrared thermometer like is on sale above, you might want to consider picking up this infrared forehead thermometer. It’s designed specifically for taking the temperature of humans, which is something that the Etekcity is not made for according to the company. Coming in at $19.50, you’ll save a few bucks and get something that you can use to ensure that your family is healthy.

Are you picking up the Etekcity thermometer? Well, it’ll pair great with Traeger’s pellet smoker that’s on sale for $150 off today. Down to the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon, it’s available for $550 right now to give your spring BBQs a solid upgrade this year.

More on the Etekcity Infrared Thermometer:

Temperature readings from this device are inanimate objects. The measured temperature for humans or animals will not be correct

12:1 distance to spot ratio allows you to measure temperatures ranging from -58°f to 1022 °F (-50°c to 550 °C) from a safe distance

Adjust emissivity from 0.1-1.0 to improve the accuracy of your measurements across different types of surfaces

