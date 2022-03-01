Join Sam’s Club for $20 and get free chicken, cupcakes, and a $10 Gift Card (Reg. $67)

Whether it’s stocking up on groceries or buying new electronics, we would all love to pay a little less at checkout. With Sam’s Club membership, you can get exclusive warehouse prices every time you shop. For a limited time, you can join for $19.99 and get a free rotisserie chicken, a pack of cupcakes, and a $10 eGift card (Reg. $67) via 9to5toys Specials.

Over the last few months, you may have noticed your shopping bill growing. That’s because the price of food has soared, with many basics now almost 30% more expensive than they were just two years ago.

Joining Sam’s Club is a great way to bring your shopping bills back down to earth. This members-only warehouse club runs on a limited-item model to keep prices at rock bottom. In 600 stores across the United States, Sam’s Club offers an impressive range of groceries, furniture, electronics, homeware, pet food and toys, kids stuff, and more.

Shopping in store is a good experience thanks to the members-only entry. But if you prefer to shop online, you can do that too — with same-day delivery available. Other benefits of membership include reduced gas at participating stores, plus free wiper changes, flat tire repair, and battery testing.

With this deal, one year of membership is just $19.99. As a welcome gift, you get a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken (a $4.98 value) and 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes (a $7.98 value), along with an eGift card worth $10 to spend in store!

