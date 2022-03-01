PreSonus USB Mic with on-board FX and streaming mixer at $130 (Amazon low, $50 off)

After seeing PreSonus introduce a Dynamic model to the lineup yesterday, Amazon is now offering its Revelator USB Condenser Microphone for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $50 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a feature-rich bus-powered desktop USB-C microphone that’s great for streaming, podcasting, and music recording. It features three different pickup patterns for various recording scenarios as well as a host of vocal preset FX (Broadcast, Female Vocal, Space Overlord, Screamer, Slap Echo, Android, AM Radio, and more) and a pair of stereo loopback channels for “recording and mixing audio from multiple applications like Skype or Discord.” You’ll also find on-board controls for volume, mic gain, mute, and switching through the presets. Rated 4+ stars at Sweetwater where it is also on sale right now. Additional details below.

If you’re not interested in the higher-end design, loopback channels, or on-board FX, the Blue Snowball iCE USB mic is a great option. This one has been hovering back and forth from the sale price of $40 you’ll find on Amazon right now to save you a ton over today’s lead deal. It’s not as notable an option as the PreSonus Revelator, but it will work with just about any machine and comes in at $90 less.

As we mentioned above, the new PreSonus Dynamic mic launched just recently and you can get all of the details on this $200 option in our launch coverage. Just be sure to check out the first mics from Universal Audio as well as our hands-on video review of the Deity VO-7U Podcast kit as well.

More on the PreSonus Revelator USB Condenser Microphone:

Voice effects processing onboard with 8 professionally-crafted and easy-to-use presets. Choose from presets such as: Broadcast, Female Vocal, Space Overlord, Screamer, Slap Echo, Android, AM Radio, as well as standard Reverb and Delay. 8 Additional Preset slots available so you can create your own sounds.

Onboard control for headphone volume, mic gain, mute, and preset switching and the included UC Surface software mixer to access all of the same controls and more on your computer

6-in/6-out audio interface | 1 dedicated microphone stream for analog recording | 2 dedicated output for headphone monitoring | 4-in/4-out virtual streams for application-to-application recording and playback with loopback options for macOS and Windows

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!