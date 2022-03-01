PreSonus USB Mic with on-board FX and streaming mixer at $130 (Amazon low, $50 off)

After seeing PreSonus introduce a Dynamic model to the lineup yesterday, Amazon is now offering its Revelator USB Condenser Microphone for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $50 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a feature-rich bus-powered desktop USB-C microphone that’s great for streaming, podcasting, and music recording. It features three different pickup patterns for various recording scenarios as well as a host of vocal preset FX (Broadcast, Female Vocal, Space Overlord, Screamer, Slap Echo, Android, AM Radio, and more) and a pair of stereo loopback channels for “recording and mixing audio from multiple applications like Skype or Discord.” You’ll also find on-board controls for volume, mic gain, mute, and switching through the presets. Rated 4+ stars at Sweetwater where it is also on sale right now. Additional details below.
If you’re not interested in the higher-end design, loopback channels, or on-board FX, the Blue Snowball iCE USB mic is a great option. This one has been hovering back and forth from the sale price of $40 you’ll find on Amazon right now to save you a ton over today’s lead deal. It’s not as notable an option as the PreSonus Revelator, but it will work with just about any machine and comes in at $90 less.
As we mentioned above, the new PreSonus Dynamic mic launched just recently and you can get all of the details on this $200 option in our launch coverage. Just be sure to check out the first mics from Universal Audio as well as our hands-on video review of the Deity VO-7U Podcast kit as well.
More on the PreSonus Revelator USB Condenser Microphone:
- Voice effects processing onboard with 8 professionally-crafted and easy-to-use presets. Choose from presets such as: Broadcast, Female Vocal, Space Overlord, Screamer, Slap Echo, Android, AM Radio, as well as standard Reverb and Delay. 8 Additional Preset slots available so you can create your own sounds.
- Onboard control for headphone volume, mic gain, mute, and preset switching and the included UC Surface software mixer to access all of the same controls and more on your computer
- 6-in/6-out audio interface | 1 dedicated microphone stream for analog recording | 2 dedicated output for headphone monitoring | 4-in/4-out virtual streams for application-to-application recording and playback with loopback options for macOS and Windows
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!