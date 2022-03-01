Save on factory refurbished Arlo HomeKit smart home security cameras from $50

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Arlo home security cameras and accessories on sale in factory refurbished condition priced from $50 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $149.99. For comparison, it launched at $249 and goes for $190 at Amazon right now in new condition. Our last mention was in November for $160 new and today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked. This security camera has a built-in LED floodlight that delivers up to 3,000-lumens of brightness to your yard to help ward off intruders or just for you to walk around at night. Plus, it can record in up to 2K quality and functions 100% wirelessly. It also supports HomeKit alongside Assistant and Alexa for a wide range of smart home tie-ins. Ships with a 90-day warranty from Arlo. Check out our hands-on review for more, then swing by this landing page for other ways to save. After that, head below for additional information.

Save some cash when opting for the Wyze Cam Outdoor instead. Sure, it doesn’t have a built-in 3,000-lumen LED floodlight, and there’s no HomeKit tie-in here. However, you’ll find that for just $50, the Wyze Cam Outdoor is great for placing in various areas of your property to keep an eye on things while on spring vacation. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Don’t forget to check out eufy’s new 2K Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell that’s finally available for purchase. It offers a sleek design and 2K recording, similar to what you’ll find from the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. It was announced back in January and is ready to be purchased and added to your smart home with a $260 price tag.

More on the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera:

Security at its Brightest. Zoom in to see and record video in 2K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night. Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life. Connects directly to Wi-Fi without the clutter of extra gear. Illuminate your property with 2000 lumens of brightness or up to 3000 lumens with the outdoor magnetic charging cable.

