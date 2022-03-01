See PCIe Gen 4 speeds with the Crucial’s P5 Plus 2TB M.2 SSD for $240 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD for $239.99 shipped. Normally offered around $304, this 21% discount matches the lowest price we’ve tracked Amazon offering this SSD for. Reaching read speeds upwards of 6,600MB/s, the P5 Plus is a blazing fast SSD. Even if you don’t have a system compatible with PCIe Gen 4 you’ll still be able to use this SSD, you just won’t see speeds as fast. Designed and manufactured by Micron, you can be sure you’re getting a quality product. The design of the P5 Plus specifically makes it compatible with heatsinks, which are useful for SSDs running at Gen 4 speeds.

If your system isn’t compatible with PCIe Gen 4 and you’re on a tight budget, check out this Crucial P2 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for $100. Seeing speeds up to 2,400MB/s, you’ll still have fast access to your files and programs with the same reliability that comes with the Micron name. They do make the P2 with a 2TB capacity for $200, but for just $40 you can get the featured SSD and have comfort knowing you’ll be able to utilize the Gen 4 speeds once you upgrade the rest of your system!

We’re currently tracking a deal on a Samsung T7 1TB external SSD for $140. Featuring a fingerprint reader for additional security, you’ll see speeds up to 1,050MB/s over USB. You can also feel safe knowing this portable SSD is rated to withstand shocks from 6 feet drops. If you have confidential files or important records, this is the SSD for you!

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Are you ready for next-gen performance? The Crucial P5 Plus SSD delivers remarkable speed and data protection with sequential reads up to 6600MB/s for transformative computing. Engineered by Micron with the latest Gen4 NVMe technology, the Crucial P5 Plus includes advanced features like full hardware-based encryption, dynamic write acceleration, and adaptive thermal protection to keep your data safe while enhancing system reliability. Designed specifically for intensive workloads, high-quality creative content, and hardcore gaming, the P5 Plus is also backward compatible with most Gen3 systems for ultimate flexibility.

