Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale offers 20% off Columbia, Oakley, Mountain Hardwear, more

Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale is currently offering an extra 20% off top brand outerwear when you apply promo code STEEP20SNOW at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of our top picks from this sale is the Columbia PNW Bugaboo 1986 Interchange Jacket that’s marked down to $103. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $200. It’s available in two color options and a very on-trend piece to style this season. The bomber style look is highly flattering and the material is completely waterproof. Better yet, it’s a three-in-one style with a fleece under jacket that can be removed and worn on its own or together. Find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

