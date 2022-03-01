This 9-in-1 USB-C Hub with power delivery and HDMI is now just $99 (Reg. $119)

Most laptops today are pretty thin and stylish, but they fall short in the connectivity department. The CASA HUB A09 USB-C 3.1 provides the perfect solution — this 9-in-1 accessory offers USB-C, USB 3.1, HDMI, VGA, and 100W of power delivery. You can get it today for only $99 (Reg. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The great benefit of USB-C technology is that a single port can carry files, video, and power at the same time. However, most accessories only take advantage of one of these options — an external drive carries data, a display receives video, and so on.

With the CASA HUB A09, you can hook up a whole desk of accessories via a single USB-C port. And just as importantly, you can have your laptop on charge at the same time.

Crafted from brushed aluminum, the A09 has one USB-C PD port for charging. With a maximum throughput of 100W, it can satisfy even the most power-hungry laptop.

For data, you get one USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port. This lets you transfer across an entire 4K movie in under 10 seconds. You also get two USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports, which still offer an impressive 10Gbps.

Elsewhere, you will find a USB-A 2.0 port for older devices, while the HDMI and VGA ports are made for external displays. In their review of this hub, iPhoneWired noted that, “The CASA Hub A09 is a very rare hub product… because it can output HDMI and VGA signals at the same time.”

Just to top it off, you get microSD and SD card slots for your camera memory cards.

Order now for just $99 to get your hands on this versatile laptop accessory, normally priced at $119.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!