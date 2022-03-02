Amazon has Waterdrop home filtration and smart faucets on tap at up to $80 off from $45.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the Waterdrop Direct Amazon store is offering up to 23% off its home water filtration systems and more. While you’ll find some more affordable solutions on tap in today’s sale, the tankless Waterdrop D6 Reverse Osmosis System is now down at $319.20 shipped. Regularly $399, this is nearly $80 off the going rate, a price we have only tracked a couple times previously, and a match for the Amazon all-time low. After a “30-minute installation,” you’ll have a tankless under-sink filter with an attractive smart faucet up top that features an on-board display for monitoring real-time stats on water quality and more. The D6 water reverse osmosis filter setup adopts a 6-stage filtration system that reduces TDS, lead, chlorine, salt, nitrates, PFAS, lead, sodium, chromium, benzene, and more in your family’s water supply. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy where it fetches over $400. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Waterdrop Gold Box sale for additional offers from $45.50. The more affordable under-sink solutions don’t always include the fancy display faucet like today’s lead deal, but they are still there to help reduce pollutants in your water supply for an even more affordable price, and everything is at least 20% off today.

But if you think you can do just fine with a Brita in the fridge, take a look at this ongoing offer on replacement filers. Amazon is now offering the 8-pack that will last you over a year for under $26 shipped, a package that has gone for as much as $40 in the last 12 months. All of the details you need are right here.

More on the Waterdrop D6 Reverse Osmosis System:

Waterdrop D6 water reverse osmosis filter system adopts 6-stage filtration system. The filtration accuracy of reverse osmosis membrane is 0.0001μm. The 6-stage filter reduces pollutants from water, including TDS, lead, chlorine, salt, nitrates, PFAS, lead, sodium, chromium, benzene, etc. [1] Now you can enjoy high-efficiency filtration with just one filter!

Waterdrop reverse osmosis water system is upgraded to have a flow rate of 600 GPD. With an innovative internal pump and a larger filter surface, you can fill a cup of water in 8 seconds. A low drain ratio of 2:1 means that dispensing 2 cups of pure water produces only 1 cup of wastewater. You can use the wastewater to mop the floor or wash the car.

The tankless reverse osmosis system comes with a smart designer faucet that has a high-end screen. The screen shows the real-time TDS level and the remaining life of the filter. It is waterproof, so you do not have to worry about electrical leakage. Together with the filter life indicator on the control panel, D6 reverse osmosis filter system saves you time and effort by monitoring these for you.

