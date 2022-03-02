Get ready for your next Zoom meeting with the Microsoft Modern Webcam for $46

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Modern Webcam with a noise-canceling microphone and built-in privacy shutter for $45.99 shipped. Normally priced around $54, this 16% discount is the lowest price we’ve tracked this webcam offered from Amazon since late December 2021. Capturing high-quality 1080p video with auto-exposure and HDR capabilities, the Microsoft Modern Webcam is certified to work with both Teams and Zoom. While not being used, you can use the integrated privacy shutter for some extra peace of mind. There is also an indicator light to show if the webcam is turned on while the privacy shutter is open.

If $46 is a little too much for you, check out the meross 1080p webcam for $16. You’ll find that this webcam has many of the same features as the Microsoft webcam mentioned above. However, the meross camera does lack an integrated privacy cover. Another benefit of the Microsoft webcam is the assurance that it will work seamlessly with Windows and meeting programs like Teams and Zoom.

Do you need some headphones to use while you’re in meetings, or just listening to content? Check out this deal on AKG noise-canceling headphones for $60. This $100 in savings is hard to beat for ANC and up to 15 hours of battery life with it enabled. If you want earbuds over headphones, check out the OnePlus Buds Pro for $130, a $20 savings!

Microsoft Modern Webcam features:

Good stability/attachment to monitor, laptop, and desktop scenarios

Auto white balance and exposure compensation with HDR

Integrated privacy shutter with usage indicator light

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!