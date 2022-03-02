GOOLOO’s 10A 6V/12V maintainer keeps your car’s battery from dying at $40 (Save 50%)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10A 6V/12V Car Battery Maintainer for $39.99 shipped when you use the code TKMSQBG5 at checkout. This 50% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for this maintainer. You’ll find that it offers 10A of power and works with both 6V and 12V batteries, meaning it can maintain everything from lawn equipment to your daily driver vehicle. This device can work in a few different ways. You’ll find that it can charge your car’s battery if it’s somewhat close to dead, or it can maintain it through a trickle charge, ensuring that it never actually dies if there are long periods where you’re not driving. Keep reading for more.

However, those looking to save even more can ditch the well-known name of GOOLOO for the NDDI 800mA 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $17 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and gives you similar features to the models above, though without the name brand and 10A power to back it up.

If it’s time to give your car an upgrade, then be sure to check out the AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit that’s on sale for $98 right now. It’s down from $160 and this discount marks the second-best price that we’ve seen this year. It has a wireless design for simple installation and can be added to just about any vehicle.

More on the GOOLOO Battery Maintainer:

GOOLOO S10 is an all-weather battery charger, battery maintainer, battery desulfator, works excellently with all 6volt and 12 volt lead-acid locomotive batteries like WET, SLA, GEL, AGM, FLOODED, VRLA batteries and 12volt LiFePO4 batteries.

An 10-stage charging program automatically analyze battery sulfation problem, repair and pulse current charging devulcanize battery to restore the battery lost performance , compensation charging maintain the battery and ensure optimal performance without overcharging.

GOOLOO S10 smart battery charger comes a range of safety features to ensure maximum safety during use. It offers short circuit protection, overload protection, low-voltage protection, high-voltage protection, overcharge protection, over-temperature protection, reverse-connection protection, and over-current protection. It’s got IP65 protection which means you can use it anywhere with an outlet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

