Score a Kindle reader for the spring starting from $30 today: Two for $70 off, Paperwhite, more

We have spotted some notable Kindle reader deals starting from just $30 today. First up, Amazon is now offering the base model Kindle reader for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is $25 off the going rate and the best price we can find. However, you can also land a pair of them for $109.98 shipped when adding two to your cart and applying code 2PACK at checkout. At $55 a piece, this is matching the second-best price we have tracked in months. Features include a 167 ppi glare-free display “that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight” alongside a battery that “lasts weeks” and 8GB of storage so you can carry your personal library with you anywhere. You can also “highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size.” Hit up our Kindle buying guide for a closer look and head below for more details.

We are also tracking a 15% price drop on the previous-generation Paperwhite Kindle at $109.99 shipped, down from the regular $130. However, Woot is running a refurbished Kindle event of its own today with models starting from just $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While they aren’t the latest and greatest, if it’s just a simple reader you’re after, they all include 90-day warranties and will save you a ton.

Alongside this rare deal on Wired magazine, you’ll definitely want to dive into our coverage of the Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies. As usual, Prime members can land some free reading material for a Kindle (and plenty of other devices) with all of this month’s new offerings now up for grabs. Details and our top picks are waiting for you right here.

More on the Kindle:

Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

8 GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

