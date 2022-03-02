LG’s 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED Smart TV with AirPlay 2 returns to low at $1,650 ($250+ off)

-
HDTVwootLG
$250+ off $1,650

Woot is now offering the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,649.99 shipped. Fetching closer to $2,100 or more for most of 2021, it now carries a regular price of $1,900 at Best Buy and has never dropped below $1,797 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $247 below the current Amazon listing, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This is a NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync premium compatible 2160p 4K TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dedicated gaming mode, and plenty of HDMI 2.1 inputs that makes for a great option for current-generation consoles and more. Alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, this model also carries three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2 functionality. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below. 

While we are still tracking up to $800 off massive 85-inch Sony models, you can save a ton right now with the VIZIO M6 series. Starting from $328 for a new Amazon all-time low, they make for a great value buy with 4K panels that support 120Hz VRR as well as AirPlay 2, voice commands, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and feature HDMI 2.1 ports. Get a full break down of these deals in our previous coverage

Or skip the new TV entirely and just score Apple’s latest-generation M1 Mac mini instead and watch everything on your monitor. Now back down at the Amazon all-time low, this is my machine of choice and have loved every second of it since purchasing last year. There are options starting from $570 shipped right now and everything you need to know is right here

More on the LG C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

woot

LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score AirPlay 2, 120Hz VRR, and HDMI 2.1 with VIZIOR...
Go big with up to $800 off Sony’s 85-inch AirPlay...
Samsung unveils 2022 TVs with mini-LED panels, AirPlay ...
9to5Toys Daily: January 27, 2022 – Save on Apple Magi...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
Twelve South’s latest StayGo/Mini USB-C hubs see ...
Score a Kindle reader for the spring starting from $30 ...
Google’s official 30W USB-C charging bundle sees ...
Load more...
Show More Comments