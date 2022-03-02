Popular Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips are nearly 50% off at Amazon + more from under $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lumineux (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% or more off its popular teeth whitening kits, toothpaste, and more. One standout is the 21-treatment pack of Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips for $25.64 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to redeem the lowest possible price. Regularly $50, this is nearly 50% off, slightly below the previous Black Friday deal price, and the lowest we can find. These “natural and enamel-safe” whitening strips are said to lift stains without using “harsh bleaches that damage your tooth structure.” Considering how popular they are on Amazon and today’s deep price drop – about $5 under the lowest-priced Crest Whitestrips for comparison – they are likely worth a shot if you’re interested in a non-toxic solution. Head below for more Lumineux oral care deals.

You’ll want to take a quick browse through the rest of today’s Lumineux oral care Gold Box deals on this landing page. You’ll find additional teeth whitening strips as well as those pen applicators, mouthwash, toothpaste, and more starting under $11 Prime shipped. All of which with the same focus on a more natural approach with sensitive teeth in mind and at some of the best prices we have tracked.

While we are talking personal care, you might also want to dive into this ongoing price drop on Philips’ 14-length OneBlade Pro Face + Body Shaving Kit. One of the more popular solutions out there, this OneBlade option is matching the Amazon all-time low right now and provides both facial and body trimming attachments. Take a closer look right here.

More on the Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips:

Whitening Without The Harm: What does it mean to “do no harm” to your mouth? Well, when it comes to whitening, it means to lift stains without taking the enamel too. Your teeth can and should be whitened without the use of harsh bleaches that damage your tooth structure, leading to sensitivity. Includes 42 Strips / 21 Treatments.

Clinically Proven: Let’s be honest, all the better-for-you ingredients mean nothing if they don’t prove results. So, we set out to scientifically show your brightest smile could be achieved with Lumineux and we have! With over 50 double-blind, university studies backing us up, Lumineux can proudly say we clean, freshen and whiten as well as the other guys, without the harm.

Microbiome Safe: This one is unique. In fact, I would wager that Lumineux is the only oral care company on the market that can claim that we are certified non-toxic and microbiome safe.

