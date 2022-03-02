PowerA’s Pokémon Black & Silver Switch Controller hits Amazon low at $15 (46% off)

After the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reveal and seeing the new Snorlax & Friends line, Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Pikachu Black & Silver Nintendo Switch Controller for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 for all of last year before dropping to the $18 range in January, this is up to 46% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a great Pokémon collector’s item as well as an affordable way to bring home a secondary couch co-op gamepad for your Switch rig. The Pro controller-style layout also includes a 3.5mm headset jack and a pair of mappable buttons for some customization action as well. Head below for more details.

Today’s lead deal is even lower than the standard matte black model from PowerA and is now the lowest-priced Switch controller we can find from the brand. You might find some slightly more affordable options on Amazon from lesser known companies, but it’s hard to recommend those over the PowerA option, especially at $15 Prime shipped.

If you or anyone you know is looking to score one of Nintendo’s all-portable Switch Lite consoles, we happen to be tracking a typically hard to come by price drop for Prime members today. Even more rare, every colorway is available at the discounted rate as well. Just make sure you check out the new Love Hultén retro-style all-in-one NES console synthesizer and this ongoing deal on 1-year switch Online memberships.

More on the PowerA Pikachu Black & Silver Switch Controller:

Wired controller with intuitive button layout plus Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Embedded anti-friction Rings for smooth thumbstick control plus Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming

3.5mm stereo audio jack plus Includes 10ft (3m) USB cable

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite plus Two-year limited warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!