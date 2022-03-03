ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus RTX 3080 laptop with 165Hz 1440p display now $300 off, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $1,899.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy directly. Down $300 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before in November of last year. Ready to take your gaming to the next level, this high-end laptop sports NVIDIA’s powerful RTX 3080 GPU and rocks a 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. This makes the computer perfect for both gamers after high refresh rates and content creators who need accurate displays. Plus, the 1TB NVMe SSD is much faster than traditional SATA-based storage methods that we used to have in laptops. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Acer Nitro 5 instead. Sure, it doesn’t have an RTX 3080 or 165Hz 1440p display, but the RTX 3050 and 144Hz 1080p screen is perfect for lightweight gaming on-the-go. Plus, at $785.50 on Amazon, you’ll save over $1,100 here while still getting a solid portable gaming setup.

However, if you value refresh rates over everything else, then consider picking up the 2021 Razer Blade 15. It’s on sale for $2,000 right now at Amazon and delivers a 360Hz 1080p screen powered by the RTX 3070. After checking that out, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on battlestation upgrades.

More on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Laptop:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop. Enjoy everyday gaming with this ASUS notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9-5900HS processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent 1 GeForce RTX 3080 graphics produce high-quality visuals on the fast 15.6-inch 165hz QHD display. This ASUS ROG notebook PC has 1TB SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

