Best Buy’s stainless steel digital air fryer is down to $50 for today only (Reg. up to $120)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, this model starts at just over $85.50 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now up to $70 off for the lowest price we can find. This is within $10 of the holiday listing and matching the deal price before that. Best Buy’s dedicated Insignia air fryer is a great alternative to traditional deep fryers and comes in at well the price of all-in-one multi-cookers. The stainless steel finish looks nice on the countertop and joins features like an adjustable thermostat from 180- to 400-degrees, a dishwasher-safe 5-quart frying basket, the built-in timer so you don’t burn anything, and a series of digital preset cooking programs for various commonplace meals. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

If you can do with a smaller capacity model, something like the 2-quart Chefman TurboFry is a solid bet. It sells for $37 shipped on Amazon where it is among the more popular options in the price range. It won’t deliver the stainless steel housing and is more suited for personal meals or side dishes, but it will save some cash for folks that don’t need a 5-quart solution.

While you won’t find an air fryer for less than the options above, yesterday’s roundup of indoor grills and all-in-one ovens is worth a look if you need something more substantial. You’ll find options from various brands with deals starting from $30 on flat-top cookers as well as some new Amazon all-time lows. Everything is right here and you’ll find even more in our home goods guide.

More on the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia NS-AF5DSS2 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology roasts, bakes or fries your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty and healthier cooking alternative. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. Its BPA-free construction keeps unhealthy chemicals out of your food. And cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan—no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

