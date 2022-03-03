DNA test kits up to $50 off: 23andMe Health $99 or MyHeritage’s animated ancestry at $59

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health Service Personal Genetic DNA Test for $99 shipped. Regularly $149, this is a solid $50 or 34% price drop, $20 below the previous deal price, and the lowest price we can find. This particular test provides historical health data to see “how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain conditions” as well as how it can influence “certain lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and sleep.” It doesn’t provide ancestry data, but that kit will run you double price of today’s deal. There are no hidden fees here, just send your sample in and wait a few weeks for the results. More DNA kit deals from $59 below.

Another great deal we spotted in this category is the DNA kit service from MyHeritage. Typically $79, you can now knock $20 off with an on-page coupon for a total of $59 shipped. This is easily the lowest-priced ancestry kit we can find right now and is well under the price of the 23andMe options. This one doesn’t provide health data like the option above, but it does attempt to pinpoint “your origins among 2,114 geographic regions, revealing the paths your ancestors traveled over generations.” It also includes a fun, animated” experience when your results are ready.

And to view those results, it doesn’t get much better than Apple’s iPad Pro. Today we are tracking a deep price drop on the previous-generation 12.9-inch model with up to $319 in savings attached. you can get a closer look and all of the details on this offer in this morning’s coverage.

More on the 23andMe Health Service:

HEALTH FEATURES: See how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions*. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and sleep.

Does not include ancestry or trait reports. Option to add Ancestry + Traits Service is not available at this time.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control.

