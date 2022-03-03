Experience high fidelity audio with the Sennheiser HD560S headphones for $143

Amazon is offering the Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Open-Back Headphones for $143.28. Normally priced around $180, this 21% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen these headphones offered for. The open earcups are designed to let the sound waves propagate naturally for a clearer sound. The detachable cable means you’ll be able to choose what length you want for the headphones. While the cable plug is a 1/4-inch plug, the HD560S does come with an adapter for 1/8-inch outlets. Using the Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement (E.A.R.) angled drivers, hear audio the way it was meant to be heard!

If you want to save some money, you can check out Sennheiser’s HD 569 Closed-back Headphones for $130. While open-back headphones create a more natural sound, you may find that the background noise that can leak in can be distracting. These closed-back headphones eliminate background noise and allow you to enjoy your music without distraction. The HD 569 comes with two cables: one 3-meter with a 1/4-inch plug and one 1.2-meter with a 1/8-inch plug. The 1.2-meter cable has an in-line microphone and controls for music control.

While over-ear headphones are great, sometimes you just want some earbuds. Be sure to check out this deal on Jabra’s Elite 7 ANC earbuds for $160. The water and sweat resistance make them a perfect fit for your workouts. There is also a deal going on with OnePlus’s Buds Pro for $130. They too feature ANC with a wireless charging case.

Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-Ear-Headphone features:

The HD 560S features an open-back design that provides natural propagation of sound waves. The E.A.R. (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement) angled driver alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position you would find in hi-fi loudspeaker setups and high-end recording studios. This combination creates a wide, articulate soundstage without the need for room treat

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!