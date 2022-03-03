Save $150 on KitchenAid’s attractive Semi-Auto Espresso Machine bundle at $300 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine bundled with the Automatic Milk Frother Attachment for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is up to $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Buying both individually on Amazon, with the current sale prices there, will run you $390 right now. Delivering that retro-style KitchenAid look with a touch of modern elegance, this semi-automatic espresso machine looks great in the kitchen and provides a simple way to enjoy espresso-based drinks at home. According to KitchenAid, it is the first residential model that features “dual, smart temperature sensors that maintain the perfect brewing temperature shot after shot.” You’ll also find a 15-bar Italian pump, everything you need to get going on day one, and the add-on milk frother attachment so you can get your latte art game on. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

While it doesn’t have that stylish KitchenAid vibe to it, you can save a ton with the Coffee Gator Espresso Machine. Now available for $100 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, it’ll save you $200 over the lead deal while still delivering a simple-to-use espresso machine setup and this one has a built-in steamer to froth the milk up. It’s not quite as fancy looking, but it will get the job done for much less.

If you’re looking for a simple cold brew maker for the spring and summer, we are still tracking the Primula Burke model at just $11 Prime shipped. This is up to 30% off the going rate and a particularly affordable way to ensure you have a popular model waiting for you when the weather warms up a bit. All of the details on this offer are right there and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for all of this week’s best kitchen deals.

More on the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine:

Enjoy espressos, lattes and cappuccinos, just the way you like, with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Automatic Milk Frother Attachment. This is the first residential espresso machine that features dual, smart temperature sensors, that maintain the perfect brewing temperature shot after shot. The fast-heating thermocoil technology heats water up to the ideal brewing temperature in less 45 seconds.

