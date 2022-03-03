M-Audio’s Oxygen MIDI keyboards for Mac/PC hit new Amazon lows from $99 (Up to $50 off)

We have spotted some notable price drops on M-Audio’s Oxygen series MIDI controller keyboards today at Amazon from $99. First up, we have the latest-generation M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25 at $149 shipped. Regularly $199, this is a solid $50 or 25% price drop you’ll also find matched at B&H and slightly below the only other deal we have tracked on Amazon for a new all-time low. It still, however, fetches the full $199 at Walmart. This model features 25 semi-weighted keys – something you don’t see very often on backpack-sized controllers – with both velocity sensitivity and aftertouch that works with all major DAWs. It also carries 16 backlit RBG drum pads for tapping out beats alongside Logic Pro and Ableton Live clip launching, a note repeater function, and eight assignable MIDI controller knobs. Head below for a notable price drop on the more affordable Oxygen 25 MKV.

Amazon is also offering the even newer Oxygen 25 MKV keyboard controller on sale for $99 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low at $30 off the going rate and the best we can find. This one trades out the weighted treatment for 25 synth-action keys with similar velocity sensitivity. It delivers eight backlit drum pads as well the same eight assignable MIDI knobs and more; smart chord scale modes, an arpeggiator, and the usual pitch and modulation wheels.

If you’re in the market for a new Mac to run your music and recording rig, the Mac mini is one of the best in the game, my personal weapon of choice (it landed in the 2021 9to5Toys favorite things feature), and is now on sale at Amazon all-time lows. You’re looking at up to $149 in savings on one of the most affordable Apple computers out there and a perfect way to run your DAW. Get all of the details right here.

More on the M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25:

MIDI Keyboard Essentials – 25 velocity-sensitive, semi weighted keys with aftertouch and assignable zones for playing virtual sampler instruments and virtual synthesizer plugins

Beat Maker Mainstays – 16 RGB backlit MIDI assignable velocity sensitive drum pads with Note Repeat for beat production, clip launching, soundboard triggering and more

Total Command of Your Music Production – 8 assignable knobs & buttons for tactile MIDI control of virtual instruments, effect plugins, DAW controls and more

Every Tool You Need – Effortless auto-mapping for DAW controls & plugin parameters; Smart Chord & Smart Scale modes; Arpeggiator; pitch & modulation wheels; sustain pedal input; 5-pin MIDI Output

