Pick up a 4- or 8-foot firewood rack and get your lumber organized from $31 (Save 35%)

B&G Beautiful Gardener (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Amagabeli 4-foot Firewood Rack for $30.93 shipped with the code IYQT73RZ at checkout. Pick up the 8-foot version for $35.90 with the same code. Down from $60 at Amazon to $47 right now, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. This 4-foot rack sits 6.7-inches off the ground to keep your logs from rotting out over time. It can hold plenty of wood to keep you warm through next winter. But, picking it up now will let you stack wood which can begin to dry out over the summer so it’s ready to go once cold weather comes around. The tubular steel is powder coated to withstand harsh winters as well. It’s also easy to assemble and comes with four metal pipes, two crossbars, and eight screws. The company even says it should go together in right around 10 minutes. Keep reading for more.

When it comes time to bring the firewood inside, be sure you’re ready to do just that. This canvas sling holds quite a few logs and makes it simple to carry them from inside to outside, or even out to the fire pit for summer bonfires. It’s available at Amazon for $16 or less, as a Lightning deal has it down to $13.50 while supplies last, making now the perfect time to grab one.

Speaking of bonfires, you don’t want to miss Home Depot’s patio furniture sale that’s going on right now. With up to $100 in savings available, this is a nice chance to upgrade your outdoor living space and get it ready for both spring and summer get-togethers with friends or family. Plus, having new furniture outside can make it a comfy place to kick back, relax, and catch a springtime snooze after a long day’s work as well.

More on the Amagabeli Firewood Rack:

Firewood organized: amagabeli 4′ fireplace log rack measures 48 x 48 x 14 inch, 6.7″ off the ground. Heavy duty fire wood log rack with kinding holds and stores up 1/4 face cord of firewood. Perfect size firewood storage rack to fit on outdoor back porch, back yard deck, outside backyard fire pits, under eaves, tool shed, wood shed, chaotic pile inside the cabin, indoor garage, family room, covered patio to hold enough wood for fireplace all seasons.

