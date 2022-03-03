Craving some pistachios? This 16-ounce roasted and lightly salted pack is $5.50 (Nearly 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce resealable bag of Roasted and Lightly Salted Wonderful Pistachios for $5.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after it ships. Regularly over $7, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. These California-grown pistachios are a delicious treat on movie nights (or just about any time) with non-GMO project-verified and Kosher-certified classifications. They can be a decent source of protein and are now on sale so you can stock up while the price is right. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the 9-count of mini Wonderful Pistachios packs sells for $1 more than today’s lead deal. If you’re looking to satiate your pistachio craving, it might be a good idea to throw a few packs of our lead deal in your cart for your next Amazon order.

Another great cart add-on on sale right now is all of the Miracle-Gro gear on tap in this morning’s Gold Box. You can land some potting soil and plant food for your indoor greenery as well as some grass seed and more to prep the lawn for spring. The deals start from $6.50 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything detailed in today’s coverage right here.

More on the Lightly Salted Wonderful Pistachios:

CALIFORNIA GROWN: Wonderful Pistachios owns, cultivates and harvests more than 75,000 acres of pistachio and almond California orchards, where we carefully tend and harvest using the latest sustainable practices

THE ORIGINAL PLANT-BASED PROTEIN

Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher Certified, Halal Certified. Food Form: Solid. State of Readiness: Ready to Eat

THE FIT NUT Fuel your fitness with The Fit Nut. Known for protein and fiber, Wonderful Pistachios are a smart snack. They’re perfect before or after a workout. So push your health to new heights with this tasty little powerhouse of heart-healthy goodness

