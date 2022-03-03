Play your favorite titles of yesteryear on the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini Console for $50

GameStop is offering the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini for $49.99 shipped. With a $130 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked outside of YMMV and member-specific deals, which only beat this discount by an additional $0.08. Designed to deliver 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games to your entertainment space, the Legends Gamer Mini is sure to liven up your next family get-together. It’s wireless and resembles arcade setups of yesteryear, with titles to match. However, you don’t have to use the Gamer Mini control board with the included console exclusively, as it also supports USB and Bluetooth for connecting to your computer, smartphone, and more. Head below for additional details and you can learn more about Atgames Legends gear in our previous coverage.

For a retro experience with your existing console, consider picking up one of 8bitdo’s unique controllers. While the company has several options to choose from, the Pro 2 Wired Controller, which resembles the SNES for those who remember the console. Sure, it doesn’t have 100 built-in games, but you’ll be able to connect it to a Switch, computer with emulator, or smartphone for non-stop gaming just the same. At $33 when you clip the on-page coupon, it also ditches the wireless connectivity that you find above in favor of a more budget-friendly design.

For high-end gaming, consider checking out the ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop that’s on sale for $300 off right now. It sports a 1440p 165Hz display and NVIDIA’s powerful RTX 3080 graphics card, which is more than enough to run your favorite games in an emulator as well as the latest AAA titles as they come out.

More on the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini:

The Legends Gamer Mini control top is a wireless, arcade control top that works with the included. Legends Gamer console and a variety of other devices. The Legends Gamer console plugs and plays on any TV for true big screen gaming and features 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games, as well as impressive streaming and connectivity capabilities. Features an arcade-quality joystick and eight action buttons for a premium play experience.

