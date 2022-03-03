Load up on potting soil, plant food, and grass seed in today’s Miracle-Gro Gold Box from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Scotts and Miracle-Gro lawn care products, indoor potting mix, and more. This is the perfect chance to scoop up some supplies for your spring lawn routine and to prep your indoor plants for the growing season. One notable offer is the Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix and Plant Food bundle at $8.78 with free shipping for Prime members. Typically more like $11, this is a solid 20% price drop and a new all-time low at Amazon. You’re looking at a 6-quart bag of soil and an 8-ounce bottle of plant food, perfect for re-potting indoor plants and keeping them healthy during the warmer growing months. The soil is ideal for “a wide variety of container plants and is designed to be less prone to gnats.” More deals and details below.

With deals starting from just $6.50, anyone with some indoor plants or a lawn to take care of this spring will want to at least browse through today’s Scotts and Miracle-Gro Gold Box sale. You’ll find individual bottles of plant food and soil as well as grass seed to deal with some patchy areas on your lawn and even some indoor plants to get you started. Everything is ready and waiting for your right here with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Speaking of lawn care, we are tracking some great deals on electric yard tools from Greenworks and WORX, among others. Just be sure to visit our Green Deals hub over the next few weeks on a regular basis as that’s where you’ll find all of the most notable discounts on the gear you need this spring at the best prices.

More on the Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix bundle:

The 6-qt. bag of potting soil has been blended for a wide variety of container plants and is designed to be less prone to gnats (contains no compost or bark, which are known to shelter fungus gnats)

This potting mix has an easy-to-water formula that helps the soil easily re-wet

Instantly feed all indoor houseplants, including edibles, with this 8-oz. liquid plant food

Apply the plant food once a week for best results

