Save on a Sceptre Curved 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $200, a new low

Amazon is offering the Sceptre Curved 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.98 shipped. With a list price of $260, this 23% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon offer this monitor at. With a 1500R curve and minimal bezels, this monitor will immerse you in your games and content. The 240Hz refresh rate is paired with AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth and fluid gaming. Not only is this monitor good for gaming, but it is also great for content creation. The 99% coverage of the sRGB color space means you’ll have deeper colors and great defining features. The Sceptre Gaming Monitor is a great addition to any gaming battle station.

Replacing an old monitor with this one? Don’t get rid of your old one! Instead, pick up this VIVO Dual Monitor Mount Stand for $35 when you clip the on-page coupon. With integrated cable management clips, you’ll have a clean-looking setup that can be customized to your liking. Supporting monitors between the 13 and 17 inch size range, you’ll be able to rotate and tilt them to your heart’s content.

Be sure to check out some of the other deals we’re tracking on monitors, like this one on a BenQ 34-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $850. This UltraWide monitor is also curved like the featured monitor but boasts a higher resolution at a lower refresh rate. You can also check out this deal on a Sabrent 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD for $93.50.

Sceptre Curved 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor features:

With AMD FreeSync Premium, gamers enjoy smooth video & seamless on the spot movement in fast-paced games.The graphic card and monitor refresh rates are synchronized to eliminate tearing and stuttering.

The 1500R degree curved design immerses you completely into the gaming landscape, allowing you to spot all threats and opportunities before all of your competitors.

1ms Response Time: Colors fade and illuminate instantly with a 1ms response time, eliminating ghosting and piecing together precise imagery during action-packed scenes and gaming.

