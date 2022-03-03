Upgrade your streaming setup with the Elgato Facecam for $170

Amazon is offering the Elgato Facecam 1080p60 webcam for $169.99 shipped. Normally priced around $200, this 15% discount is within $5 of the lowest price we’ve seen and our previous mention. Elgato is known for making streaming-centric gear such as lights, green screens, and more. The Facecam is its first webcam and is specifically designed with streamers in mind. A Sony sensor is the powerhouse behind this webcam with a custom, fixed-focus glass lens. Unlike other webcams, the Facecam outputs an uncompressed video stream so you won’t experience artifacts. The camera mount can clamp to monitors and also features a 1/4-inch thread for tripod mounting. Elgato has its Camera Hub software for controlling the camera’s settings. Be sure to check out our review of the Elgato Facecam!

Depending on your gaming setup, there may not be a simple mounting solution for the Facecam. Don’t worry, Elgato has you covered; check out its Wall Mount for $30. Mounting to your wall with four screws, you can attach pretty much anything to it. An Elgato Keylight, a phone mount, and more! This wall mount is compatible with any Elgato Multi Mount accessory.

If you’re looking for a webcam for meetings, then you can save a buck with the Microsoft Modern Webcam for $46. Featuring 1080p video, this webcam is certified to work with Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Set the mood in your office with the Govee 32.8-foot RGBIC LED Smart Light Strip for $20. Control these lights from your smartphone with different modes.

Elgato Facecam features:

Facecam packs a pro-grade lens with a cutting-edge image sensor. High-speed circuitry that outputs uncompressed 1080p60 video without artifacts. App control and onboard memory to recall image settings on all your computers. Up to 82 degree field of view lets you frame your face or reveal your surroundings, while a fixed focus range ensures that you always stay in crystal-clear focus. Optimized for indoor use, a premium SONY® STARVIS™ CMOS sensor enables Facecam to capture extraordinary detail and minimal noise. So you’ll look amazing on Twitch, YouTube, Zoom, everywhere online — in all lighting conditions. Introducing Facecam — professional optics in a webcam form factor. Engineered to make you look amazing

