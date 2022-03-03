VIVO’s regularly $150 Dual Standing Desk Riser converts your setup for $80 + more from $47

Today only, Woot is offering up to 47% off VIVO standing desks and converters with pricing starting at $47. One notable standout is the VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Desk Riser for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $170, it sells for closer to $150 at Amazon right now where it has never gone for less than $110. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find, matching our previous mention, and a great chance to finally get up on your feet at your desk for 2022. This model adds a 32-inch riser on your existing desktop with a dual tier setup to support everything from a monitor to your keyboard and mouse, among other smaller desk necessities. Its adjustable height goes from 6- to 17-inches with a 33-pound weight capacity, with what VIVO refers to as “little to no assembly right out of the box.” Head below for even more deals and details.

Browse through the rest of today’s VIVO desk Woot sale before the whole things shut down later tonight. The deals start from $47 and include full-on standing desks as well as electric frame converters and even an option for the kids. Everything is waiting for you right here on Woot’s landing page.

Another great add-on for your desk, standing or otherwise, is the Lamicall Headphone Clamp Hanger at $13 Prime shipped. But we are also now tracking solid price drop on one of the best charging stands out there with Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 model. Now marked down to $138, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon yet and you can get all of the details in this morning’s coverage.

More VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Desk Riser:

Enhance your work experience with DESK-V000VS, VIVO’s compact height adjustable desk riser. This dual-tiered platform sits on top of your current desk and gives you the benefit of standing or sitting on demand. The keyboard tray is removable for user preference. Transitioning between sitting and standing throughout the long work day provides numerous health benefits for the body, such as increased blood flow and reduced aches and pains.

