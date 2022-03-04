Get the kids reading with Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite at $110 (New low), more from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some big-time deals on its kids edition Kindle readers. Most notably, you’ll find a new all-time low on the latest-model Kindle Paperwhite Kids at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is $50 in savings, $10 under the previous deal price, and the best we can find. This one launched around the same time as the standard edition Paperwhite back in September (the previous-generation model is on sale for $110 shipped still as well) with a waterproof 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life. This one is designed to get the kids reading in style alongside 1-year of Amazon Kids+ (includes “thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books”), a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Learn more about the Kindle lineup in our feature piece and our hands-on review of the standard Paperwhite model. Head below for more deals from $60.

Amazon is also offering the base model Kindle Kids reader at $59.99 shipped as part of today’s sale. Regularly up to $110, this is another $50 in savings and a great time to land one for your young reader if you think the Paperwhite edition is overkill. It’s not quite as high-end an experience as our featured deal, but it still includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and the 2-year worry-free guarantee alongside a 6-inch glare-free display with 8GB of storage.

A new month has arrived and that means Prime members can land some free reads as part of the Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies. Every month a new selection pops up to take advantage of and you’ll find all of the details right here along with our top picks from what’s on tap for March. Swing by our media deal hub for more entertainment deals to stay occupied this weekend.

More on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids:

Great value – Includes a Kindle Paperwhite (11th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—up to a $269 value.

Reading done right – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Amazon Kids+ – Enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel anytime by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

