Get organized with Amazon’s 2-pack of Utility Hooks for $11.50 (Within cents of all-time low)

Amazon is now offering Amazon Basics 2-pack of Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose Garage Utility Hooks for $11.73 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $15.50 or more over the last year, this is about 25% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time we haven’t seen in over 12-months, and the best we can find. With spring rolling around soon, these can be particularly handy in the garage, shed, or otherwise for keeping things organized around the house. They are made of a “durable” steel with a powder-coated hammertone grey finish and a silicone surface to prevent scratching. They can accomodate just about anything you can get on there as well as “wheelbarrows, ladders, and other large items,” according to Amazon. More details below.

If it’s for smaller items, this 6-pack of Tetra-Teknica storage hooks might do the trick instead. It sells for under $11 Prime shipped and provides even more storage space than today’s lead deal. The tubular metal structure can handle 25-pounds on each hanger and are great for lighter items in the shed, basement, garage, and more.

We are also still tracking a new all-time low on the 2-pack of Amazon Basics bike hanger hooks. Now down at $14 Prime shipped, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked just in time to get the bikes organized after spring rides. You can get all of the details on this offer before it jumps back up in price in our previous coverage and be sure to swing by our Amazon Basics deal hub for even more simple essentials at a discount.

More on the Amazon Basics Garage Utility Hooks:

Heavy-duty multi-purpose wide utility hook (2-pack); ideal for the wall of a garage or shed

Made of durable steel with a sleek powder-coated Hammertone Grey finish

Molded hook with protective silicone surface prevents scratches and helps hold stored items securely in place

Easily accommodates wheelbarrows, ladders, and other large items; quick, easy assembly

Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!