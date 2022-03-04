AOC’s 32-inch QHD IPS 75Hz Monitor reaches new Amazon low of $210 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is currently offering the AOC 32-inch QHD IPS 75Hz Monitor for $209.99 shipped. With a list price of $240, the 13% discount here marks the lowest price we’ve seen this monitor offered on Amazon. This AOC monitor features thin bezels to help you be immersed in your content. Designed for casual gamers, the 1440p (QHD) resolution paired with the 75Hz refresh rate is sure to be a nice upgrade over your standard 60Hz monitor. As is true with most IPS panels, you’ll have great viewing angles with this display. The colors will also impress you with 102.3% coverage of the sRGB color space. You can connect to this monitor over either HDMI 1.4 or DisplayPort 1.2.

Perhaps you’re also looking to upgrade your computer peripherals? Logitech has you covered with the MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $28. Both communicate with the same 2.4GHz receiver. The keyboard features media control and quick access keys along the top while the mouse is just a standard 3-button mouse. Overall, there isn’t anything super thrilling about this combo, but they will get the job done!

If you want a high-performance monitor for gaming, check out this deal on a BenQ 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $850. You’ll have the same resolution as the featured monitor but at double the refresh rate. You’ll also have the benefit of AMD FreeSync for consistent gameplay without tearing. You can also save on the SteelSeries 68g Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $75.

AOC Q32V3S 32-inch QHD IPS 75Hz Monitor features:

The Q32V3S is a beautifully designed monitor that features a 32-inch screen while supporting an Quad HD resolution at 2560×1440. This monitor enables high performance by sporting a IPS panel, making this monitor special.

Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Besides looking modern and attractive, narrow bezel designs enable seamless multi-monitor setups. Your cursor/windows will not be lost anymore in the dark abyss of bezels, when many displays are placed side by side.

