Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Orderly, Quell Memento+, Rush Rally 2, more

We are almost through another work week and all of Friday’s best mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go courtesy of Apple’s App Stores. As for its hardware offers, everything is waiting for you right here including this morning’s $150 price drop on the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros and this notable offer on Apple’s new iPad mini 6. Our app collection includes deals on titles like Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Quell Memento+, GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor, Rush Rally 2, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Quell Memento+: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MT : Browser & File Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teletext Stickies: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Moom: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Minnow: Watch Shows and Movies: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Animator Studio Maker: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Orderly:

It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. With the unique visual layout, you can get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. The App is now updated with great features like “Fast Cloud Sync”, that instantly syncs all the to-do lists across devices, ’Today Items’ view, ‘Due Items’, Email Backup, as well as ‘Automatic backup’ of all data on cloud.

