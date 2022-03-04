Take your morning routine to the next level with Brim’s $129 15-bar espresso machine (Save $71)

Amazon is offering the Brim 15-bar Espresso Machine for $129.11 shipped. Down from its normal rate of up to $200, today’s deal beats our mention in February by $0.88 and marks the second-best we’ve seen since September, when it fell to $105. If you have a hard time waking up in the morning, then a fresh cup of espresso could be the ticket to jumpstart your day. This model features a high-pressure Italian pump and a “powerful” thermocoil heating system, which ensures consistently hot espresso every time. Plus, with the ability to make 15-bar of pressure, the system will brew the perfect cup every morning. You’ll also find the 360-degree swivel dry steam wand is made specifically for giving you a nice and frothy milk or cream to pour into a fresh brew. Plus, the 2-in-1 tamper scoop as well as the single and double filter baskets make this system quite versatile overall. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching Brim’s well-known namesake in the coffee world for Amazon’s in-house alternative, then check out the Amazon Basics 15-bar espresso machine for just $64. Sure, it doesn’t have the same stainless steel stylings of Brim’s alternative above, but if it’s just a strong cup of espresso you’re after, then this model can deliver that for sure.

Now that you have a morning routine down, what about after dinner dessert? Well, right now, Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream and frozen treat maker is on sale for an all-new Amazon low for just $180. This is a total of $50 off its normal going rate and makes now a great time to invest in a frozen treat maker before we hit summer.

More on the Brim Espresso Machine:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping.

Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

With thoughtful design, high-quality glass containers & precise measuring instruments, this espresso maker is perfectly simple. Drip tray, steam wand tip, & water tank are removable for easy cleaning

