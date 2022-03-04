Need a dual basket air fryer? Instant’s 8-qt. just hit the Amazon all-time low at $107 (Reg. $180)

After seeing a brilliant holiday-worthy deal on its multi-cooker this morning, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Instant Vortex Plus XL 8 Quart 8-in-1 Dual Basket Double Air Fryer at $106.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $73 or 41% off the going rate and the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. It is also the first notable price drop we have tracked at all and it still goes for the full $180 at Target, for comparison’s sake. As the name suggests, it provides a pair of 4-quart air fryer baskets so you can cook two dishes at the same time in two different ways with SyncFinish tech so they are ready to eat at the same time. On top of its eight customizable preset programs, it can also roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate alongside the air frying action. Head below for additional air fryer deals and an even more affordable dual basket model.

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 8-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets for $69.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. This one is typically closer to $150 and is now a solid $80 off for an even more affordable double basket solution. It might not have the Instant branding, but it can still cook two dishes in different ways and have everything done at the same with a comparable 8-quart capacity and six of its own preset cooking programs.

The all-in-one cooker and air fryer deals have been on fire this week, with loads of different options to suit your particular needs seeing big-time price drops:

More on the Instant Vortex Plus XL 8 Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer:

8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket

DUAL AIR FRYER BASKETS: Separate controls for each basket – cook sides in one basket and mains in the other

SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook two portions of food with the same cooking programs, while SyncFinish automatically finishes two different cooking programs at once

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil

